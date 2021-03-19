Emma Watson: Ralph Fiennes worried about the controversy against J.K Rowling!

If Emma Watson doesn’t condone J.K Rowling’s comments, Ralph Fiennes aka Voldemort seems to support the author of the “Harry Potter” saga.

Well… In contrast to the famous Emma Watson, Ralph Fiennes seems to rather approve of J.K Rowling. Thus, the actor who camped the role of Voldemort does not usurp his reputation. He supported the author in the face of his words considered transphobic. What he, too, seems to be making, in short.

Earlier last year, Emma Watson dissociated the artist’s work, as did her co-stars. Thus, she and the main actor of Harry Potter opposed J.K Rowling.

As a reminder, the latter had launched some rather controversial tweets about trans people. Words that have divided the Web, including fans of the work.

On Twitter, the author wrote that “if sex is not a real value, then there is no attraction of the same sex.” Of course, these are not the only words she has been able to make.

However, she did not have the merit of weighing her words or even retracting or nuanced. No, even worse, she went down, even saying that she knew trans people… Nadine Morano, get out of this body!

Also, J.K. Rowling said that as a victim of domestic violence, it would mean that women born with male sex — trans women — could use the same toilets as her. That’s all it is!

EMMA WATSON AND RALPH FIENNES DISAGREE ON J.K ROWLING CASE

In any event, both Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe spoke out in response to these remarks. Just like their co-star, Ralph Fiennes more recently.

He does not seem to usurp his title of Lord of Darkness, far from it. The actor wanted to bulwark against the plethora of fans who are outraged by such remarks.

“I don’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” he told the Telegraph. “I can understand that a conflict can be tense, but I find this time made of accusations and the need to condemn totally irrational.”

Of course, his lay did not stop there. “The level of hatred that some people express against views that differ from their own, and the violence of the language used towards others quite disturbing.”

However, the actor, who does not seem to have the same firmness as Emma Watson on this subject, was keen to nuance his remarks. The latter claims not to defend J.K Rowling, accused of being openly transphobic.

This does not prevent him from expressing a certain contempt for the queer and transgender community. Anyway, most fans have thrown the autrice into the pasture.

As a reminder, much of the Harry Potter fan community is LGBT. In fact, many of them have been able to come out through this series of novels and films.