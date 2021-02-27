Emma Watson ready to quit her career to have children?

Emma Watson is about to end her career. Indeed, the famous actress would like to devote herself fully to her private life.

So the news made the effect of a bomb. Indeed, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has reportedly put aside her film career.

According to the many rumors that are currently circulating on the Web. At the age of 30, Emma Watson would have felt the need to take a break from the boards.

Known and known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, the pretty blonde has charmed a whole generation of teenagers. Today she would like to start her own family, hence her withdrawal from the limelight.

Info or Intox? It seems that the actress has been deserting social media for a long time. Indeed, the star has not posted any post since the summer of 2020. In fact, this silence worries his fans a lot.

They do not hesitate to tell him under his latest publications. “We miss you,” “Take care of yourself,” “We love you, “reads the post. A rain of love accompanied by videos in tribute to his career but also to his interviews.

In short, Emma Watson risks destroying the hearts of all loyal fans if she really contemplates a long cinematic break.

EMMA WATSON WANTS TO FOCUS ON HER PRIVATE LIFE

The rumor launched by the Daily Mail quickly went around the world. Indeed, the British newspaper recently announced that Emma Watson wanted to step back and spend more time with her fiancé Leo Alexander Robinson.

A Californian businessman who conquered the heart of the feminist actress. Yes, in addition to spinning the perfect love with his darling, the Hollywood star does not forget this cause that he is very dear to her heart.

In 2014, she was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. A sublime status that allows it to promote gender equality worldwide. That’s all it is!

The actress has certainly reached an age where she wants to start a family, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll put her career on hold. The rumor of a film break was therefore denied by his manager Jason Weinberg.

Indeed, he told Entertainment Weekly: “Emma Watson’s social networks are dormant, but not her career.” Hermione Granger’s performer has not yet left the world of cinema!

So it looks like she’s back in the spotlight. But how soon? That remains to be seen!

Besides, The last role of Emma Watson dates back to 2019, she played the role of Meg in the film Greta Gerwig The Daughters of Doctor March. While waiting for his big comeback, his millions of fans will still be able to watch his latest film.