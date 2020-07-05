Emma Watson, Ryan Gosling, Leighton Meester… These pairs of stars ultra discreet

The past month of may, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse officially separated and we’re going to dévoilions all the details of his break. Despite everything, the former agapornis had opted for discretion and communicated to the lowest possible effect on their relationship. This will not be enough. As well as the two stars Riverdale, some pairs of stars to protect to the maximum of their love story, and you almost forget that you are together. The expression “to live happy, live hidden.” it makes sense, then. Emma Watson and Leo Robinton Jessica Alba and Cash Warren all these pairs of stars ultra discreet.

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton

Emma Watson

For several months, Emma Watson is living the perfect love with Leo Robinton, an entrepreneur of 30 years, it is a good news which will delight fans of the star d’Harry Potter. Away from the rhinestones and sequins, the young man also has been removed from your social networks a picture of him and the actress kissing leaked to the media. You will have understood, the couple does everything possible to preserve this beautiful relationship and it is not tomorrow the day before that fans of the two agapornis hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Now that it has passed since 2011 that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the couples most appreciated in Hollywood. From the beginning of his love storythe two lovebirds are ultra discreet and protect at all costs their history, as well as your family. His appearances are extremely rare and appear together in major events is the least of their concerns. The test when Eva had deliberately snubbed the The Academy Awards for the care of their two daughters, while her lover was nominated for her performance in the film The Of The Earth.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

After several loving relationships with ultra high profile, Taylor Swift has opted for discretion with your beloved Joe Alwyn she is dating officially since the year 2017. If the american singer of 30 years is shown without modesty with their previous conquests, the appearances with which the actor can be counted on the fingers of one hand. You want to keep because it is the right one ? Only time will tell, but it is, in any case, what he wants.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Between Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, everything was very fast. After having formalized their love story in 2013, the couple married during a beautiful ceremony in 2014, and then organized a little Arlo in 2015. Both have lived breaks very public, since then, have opted for maximum discretion and it seems to work ! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody will also soon be parents for the second time.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley met on the set of the film French Suite where the young man was an assistant director. Friends and colleagues, both ended by saying: “yes” in 2016, during a ceremony that was very discreet. Of nature relaxed and not making head, Margot is not the type to expose your life so that everything goes and there are not many photos of her and Tom in your account of Instagram. As for the red carpet ? Not to abuse.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

It was beautiful for several years Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are a couple, rare are the moments in which they have been seen together. Despite the ups and downs, the two agapornis today seems happier than ever and the actress star of 50 Shades of Grey even put mother-in-law ideal with the two sons of the leader of Coldplay. Dakota and Chris are so subtle that fans sometimes wonder if they are still together. You will have understood, the answer is yes, and all the hope of a future marriage proposal.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

Together since 2004 and married in 2008, the couple has opted for discretion, and, from the beginning of their relationship. In 2010, Jessica Alba he had confided in her shortly to her husband by revealing that she had recognized immediately that he was the good one : “Right after I met Cash, I called my best friend and I told him ‘I met this guy and I feel that I’ve know him since forever and I’m going to order the rest of my life'”. In the front of the stage and behind the cameras, the couple has found a perfect balance that lasts 16 years.