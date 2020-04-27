Emma Watson shares a picture perfect for all fans of Harry Potter

There will never be completely out of our love for Harry Potter! This series has marked our childhood, and there is more to be went so far as to tattoo the symbol of the Deathly hallows (NO SHAME)! This is why we were all excited when we saw the new photo posted on the account Instagram of Emma Watson.

You KNOW!

Good, it still lacks Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint)… but there is no doubt that it should not be easy to bring together so many busy people. On the photo, so we can see Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Lune Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Londubat). All the actors present were repartagé the photo and it is really cute too.

It is too much to see them together and it gives us a really big time #Nostalgia! Is it that we are the only ones to have the taste of all listen to the movies? It’s good, it is on vacation soon and it has this awesome guide on how to make the best marathon Harry Potter!