Emma Watson : She has a new bae !

Emma Watson has a new love… And no offense to the fans, it is not Tom Felton with that he gave a link that has never been confirmed by the two persons concerned.

The british actress has been spotted by a paparazzi with Cole Cook , which is the little brother of Alicia Key. The two supposed lovers were coming out of a restaurant in new york’s well-known, The Noticeable Pig located in one of the upscale neighborhoods of the Big Apple.

Far from being just a little brother of a famous singer, the man, 28-year-old is already a business man advised : it is the co-founder of Timeless Eyea creative agency that works with brands such as Bally, Nike, SoulCycle, Fenty, Bacardi, Hole, and Advanced.

Other info??

It measures 183 cm tall, has a degree in cinema in the area of digital at the university Full Sail in Florida, and he is rather handsome.