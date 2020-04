This is not the first time that Emma Watson will launches in this type of initiative. In June 2017, the feminist activist, had already hidden in the streets of Paris copies of The Handmaid’s tale by Margaret Atwood.

In 2016, she launched also in the london underground, a treasure hunt, literary called “Books On The Underground” (“books in the subway”). Now only remains to know if one of the copies of the Four Daughters of Dr. March filed by the fairy Emma will be found in France.