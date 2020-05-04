Emma Watson : She is one of the stars that pollute the most !

Among the other celebrity super greenhouse gas emissions, we count Bill Gates as number 1 (1600 tons of CO2), Paris Hilton, who has traveled 171 346 km with a variety of private jets, emitting more than 1 260 tonnes of CO2 by the same occasion.

In 2018, she tweeted :

“It is the Earth. It is hot. Do not pollute it. “

Jennifer Lopez is another great pollueuse with its travel a regular private jet, but also the famous host Oprah Winfrey. The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is also part of this list of shame.