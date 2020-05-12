Emma Watson, star of the new calendar Pirelli with Kristen Stewart and Indya Moore [PHOTOS]

People and royalty

Pirelli has just unveiled the new edition of his famous calendar.

Pirelli continues its moulting. After a first version of a calendar that is placed under the sign of the ” less hot, more glamorous “, the brand has found inspiration on the side of Romeo and Juliet. And after Laetita Casta, and Gigi Hadid, we have the right to a new casting choice.

Read also > Emma Watson, single, and proud of it

Emma Watson, Indya Moore, the actress who is transgender, made famous thanks to his role in the series PosesKristen Stewart but still Claire Foy of The Crown and the singer Rosalía y embody all a different interpretation of the character shakespearean. It is in Paris that the Italian photographer Paolo Roversi has made this shoot in the refined atmosphere and assertive. To the image of his muses.