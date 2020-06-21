Emma Watson takes a stand against J. K. Rowling after his remarks controversy

People and royalty

After Daniel Radcliffe, it’s the turn of Emma Watson for speaking out against the words of J. K. Rowling on the subject of transgender people.

The interpreter of Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga, has issued a series of tweets in which she expressed very clearly her point of view : “Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without having to be constantly challenged or they are told that they are not who they claim to be “. “I want my followers are trans to know that me and many people in the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are “adds.

Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned the gold said that they are not who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

I want my trans followers know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

I donate to @Mermaids_Gender and @mamacash. If you can, perhaps you will feel inclined to do the same. ❤️ — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

A few days before, it was Daniel Radcliffe, who had already expressed on the subject, stating : “trans women are women “. “Any statement to the contrary, it erases the identity and dignity of transgender people “. On the 10th day of June, J. K. Rowling, has kept to himself to go back on his words, revealing to have survived personally to the sexual assault and domestic violence. “I think that the majority of people who identify as trans, not only does not constitute any threat to the other, but they are vulnerable. They need to be protected and deserve, ” he said.