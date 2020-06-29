Emma Watson, the actress becomes a director of the French group Kering

The choice of the sign is the port of the actress Emma Watson

According to the director the French group, François-Henri Pinault, Emma Watson it is one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists of the most famous in the world . Proposed activism the british actress for the promotion of women within the society or in the world of cinema.

The new director of Kering

In its document sent to the shareholders of the company for the appointment of directors, François-Henri Pinault it has been described Emma Watson as a pionnire in the action in favor of the mode of thic . It should be noted that this the actress 30 years is aware that through her role as Hermione Granger in the famous Harry Potter saga .

The actress becomes a director of Kering Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The other directors of the claw French

In addition to Emma Watson, who was appointed the ex-director of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam , 57 years old, has also joined the board of directors of the famous group. The Chinese Jean Liu, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing, ge 42 years of age, also has t read the director as the british actress.

For more information on the French group