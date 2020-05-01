Emma Watson : the amount of his fortune unveiled

By making right choices of career, the unforgettable interpreter of Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter was able to put aside a lovely pactolus, that even the goblins of Gringotts, the bank for wizards, must be the envy of…

We’re not going to lie, the famous golden trio Harry-Ron-Hermione, a person succeeds in having a career a bit more flashy than the other two. And it is perhaps because his character was more serious, and he was well – that Emma Watson now has a pretty little fortune, which would enable him almost to buy all the books of Hogwarts.

The lovely (fortune) and the beast (working)

Finally, if Hogwarts existed… The site Wealthy Gorilla estimates of the amount of his savings at $ 80 million ! A pretty sum for the young actress 29-year-old (yes, already) born in Paris, of course, based on his fees for the films of the saga Harry Potter. Eight past adventures to help Harry understand something, to fight Voldemort and to cuddle with Ron, she would have raised not far short of 60 million. Become a true icon, she has chosen roles which he liked, from movies indie as The World of Charlie the blockbuster Disney Beauty and the Beast (stamp estimate: $ 15 million) through the film of Sofia Coppola The Bling Ring, in which she tried to break her image of a little girl wise.

A character’s mundane she would have hated to embody, as one might imagine. But that shows all of the attraction of Hollywood for the young English, as the brands that pay handsomely for photo sessions. Spokesmodel for Burberryit has also launched its own brand of clothing to fair trade, People Tree. And that is not his wealth, but his happiness, it is because of its involvement in works of charity and to humanitarian causes.

But hey, the student is still very far from being able to exceed the mistress. Remember that the author of Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, is at the head of a fortune estimated at more than $ 750 million. Is more than the Queen of England herself…

Sources : Wealthy Gorilla, Paris Match, Actualitté