Emma Watson – The biography of Emma Watson with Gala.fr

Emma Watson was born in Paris on 15 April 1990. This young actress has made a name by traversing eight films alongside the famous Harry Potter in the role of Hermione Granger. His childhood was not so different from that of the heroine she embodies, because Emma also follows the courses of a school in the name of a little magic, the Dragon School in Oxford, England. On the other hand, it is far from being as assiduous as he was diagnosed quickly with a disorder of attention and hyperactivity. Emma plays field hockey, before joining a private school for girls, still at Oxford. She went to the university of Brown to follow studies of letters.

Emma plays in the theater of his school, and his teacher speaks about it to the officer cast of the first game Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone. She was only 10 years old, and is engaged to one of the three main roles. At 15, she is already famous, and it is the youngest character to appear in the magazine Teen Vogue. At the same time, Emma plays in productions of the channel English BBC as the movie Ballet Shoes who has gathered 5.7 million viewers. She poses in the advertising campaign of the british brand Burberry in 2009 and 2010, as well as for Lancôme in 2011. It is THE most cost-effective actresses of the decade 2000-2009, and the young woman takes advantage of this fact to create her own line of ready-to-wear for teenagers : Love from Emma.

Side heart, Emma Watson has lived a romance with the actor Johnny Simmons, her partner in the film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, before you meet Matthew Janney, rugby player studying at Oxford. But in December 2014, after a year of romance, the couple separates. In November 2017, she separates from William Knight, after two years of romance. In April 2020, the Daily Mail reveals the identity of the companion of the actress, it would be Leo Alexander Robinton, a u.s. businessman who fréquenterait the actress from December 2019.