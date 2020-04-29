Emma Watson : the identity of his new boyfriend finally revealed

Emma Watson has just celebrated its 30 years. And the one who was until recently single seems to have found love in the arms of a contractor in california of the same age, unknown to the general public and ready to do anything for their romance unfolds beautifully.

While Emma Watson was celebrating his 30 years last April 15, the identity of the new boyfriend of the actress comes to be revealed ! Last October, the actress was engaged on his celibacy in an interview to the magazineVogue British :” It took me a lot of time, but I’m really happy now. I call it be its own partner “. Separate the last few months of her ex-boyfriend Chord Overstreet, the young woman was also on the social pressure experienced by women in their thirties. The injunctions to have a husband and children are indeed very strong, as she had explained :” If you have not built a home, if you have no husband, if you don’t have a baby and do you celebrate your 30 years, and if you’re not sufficiently stable in your career, that you continue to try to let it go… it involves a lot of anxiety “. However, this pressure seems to belong to the past for the star, since it has finally found the love.

A secret romance

This beautiful love story would have started in December. Emma Watson and the mysterious young man had been seen together in the streets of London. The Daily Mail revealed on April 27, the identity of the one who would have stolen the heart of the star. It would be Leo Alexander Robinson, a contractor with the california 30-year-old, totally unknown to the general public and foreign red carpets. An anonymous source said about their relationship :” Emma and Leo have done everything in their power to keep this relationship private. Leo has left all the social networks to try to protect their romance. But his close relationship with Emma has not gone unnoticed by his colleagues of the period, who were surprised to see Leo in the arms of a famous actress. “This new break certainly the hearts of all those who was in love with the character of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and still hoping to be able to conquer the beautiful. It would seem that it is too late now !