Emma Watson, the little witch to become a defender

Who is it?

As seems to be eclipsed, the last of Hermione Granger. The 30-year-old Emma Watson, known for her feminist engagement and activism. After having carried out missions in Zambia and Bangladesh to promote the education of girls, she became an ambassador of the united nations and the face of the campaign HeforShe.

A year ago, was received at the Elysee palace for a floor, with other personalities, in the proposals in the field of gender equality in the framework of the summit of the g-7 in Biarritz. At the beginning of June, has championed the cause LGBTQIA+, and convicted, alongside Daniel Radcliffe, the remarks made by J. K. Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, the transgender people.

Why are we talking about?

The half English, half French by his mother, the actress has always had a penchant for fashion. Successively, the face of Burberry and Lancôme, the young man has put in place a series of initiatives, ethical fashion, as The Press Tour or on You. It is very natural that she has accepted his appointment as a member of the board of directors of the group Kering (Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga), the number 2 in the world of luxury, for a likely salary of more than € 100 000 per year, the June 16, 2020.

What is the other saying?

Emma Watson is one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists of the most famous in the world,” said Kering and his boss, François-Henri Pinault in a document sent to shareholders.

The note also summarizes the great interest of the performer of the The girls of doctor March for the place of women in society or in the film, and qualifies as its new director of “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion”.

To receive the latest articles for Femina, sign up for the newsletter.