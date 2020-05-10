Emma Watson : The star a surprise with a mysterious stranger…

This summer, all the stars have not gone to the mediterranean coast ! Emma Watson has remained in Los Angeles. She was spotted on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, taking advantage of a sunny afternoon with a friend.

On this mid-August, Emma Watson has been a surprise to Santa Monica. The british actress 29-year-old and ex-heroine of the saga Harry Potter (which it has recently revised the author, J. K. Rowling) was leaving the restaurant Superba Cafeaccompanied by a friend. Relaxed and smiling, Emma Watson had traded her looks carefully composed of its past conferences for a yellow t-shirt, a pants and sandals.

Users are investigating the identity of the friend of Emma Watson. Some, fascinated by the love life of the stars, and wondered if it was his new companion. The latest news, the young woman was suspected to be in a relationship with Cole Cookthe brother of the singer Alicia Keys.

Side cinema, Emma Watson will soon be the poster of the film The four girls of Doctor Marchin theaters December 25, 2019. It gives the replica with his mom, fictitious, Meryl Streep and the charming Timothee Chalamet.