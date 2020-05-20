Emma Watson : the star of Harry Potter soon to be mom ?

In October 2019, Emma Watson was in the news after having been seen kissing a mysterious young man. Two months after, she had again been photographed with the same man, in the neighbourhood of Covent Garden. This time, no kiss, but a lovers walk, both of them bundled up in their coats yesterday. Photos that the actress has never commented.

But on the 27th of April last, the identity of his companion has finally been revealed by a source close to the couple. This last has sold the wick to the Daily Mail, famous media English. As well, the actress would be in a relationship with a man called Leo Robinton, a contractor in california was 30 years of age. He has previously worked in a company specializing in cannabis legal. A position he left in June 2019.

Family values “very high”

Discreet about her private life, Emma Watson has done everything to preserve his new love story with Leo Robinton. “They have done everything in their power to keep their relationship private,” said a source to the Daily Mail.

And children, considering it to have ? If the star of Harry Potter has not recently answered the question, she had mentioned her desire to start a family in an interview in the magazine “Company”. Confidences which date back to 2011. “I have family values, very strong and I really hope that this will be part of my future. I can’t wait to be a mother and have my own family one day,” she said. Rupert Grint – his co-star in “Harry Potter” – is he became a father of a little girl, on may 7.

By Non Stop People TV