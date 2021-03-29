Emma Watson: this scene she refused to make in a movie!

The famous Emma Watson reportedly refused to shoot a scene from the film “This is the end”, starring Danny McBridge and Channing Tatum.

During an interview with British GQ magazine, actor and director Seth Rogen made revelations about Emma Watson.

There were many rumors surrounding “This is the end.” Indeed, Emma Watson reportedly left filming after refusing to make a scene from the film.

Eight years after its release, Seth Rogen decided to give her version of events. The young woman did not want to shoot a scene where Danny McBridge kept Channing Tatum on a leash.

The actor-director then explains that she doesn’t blame Emma Watson at all: “I didn’t think, ‘How dare she screw us up?’ I think that sometimes when you read a script and it’s not what you’ve been considering, it’s better not to do anything at all.”

For her part, Emma Watson doesn’t blame the team either: “She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings. And I couldn’t be happier with the way the film finally unfolded. She says.

Regarding the scene in question, Seth Rogen says she has changed and doesn’t seem to regret it: “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

You will understand Emma Watson does not hesitate to claim her convictions, even if it means losing a role in a film. A big kudos to her!

EMMA WATSON WANTS TO TAKE A BREAK!

Eight years after “This is the end,” Emma Watson’s career seems to have stalled, as do her social networks. About a month ago, rumors even said she would have retired.

The Daily Mail quickly spoke out about this. According to the media, the young woman “renounced playing” in order to focus on her new relationship. It must be said, that the performer of Hermione in Harry Potter seems to live the perfect love with Leo Robinson.

“She decided to withdraw from the fires to spend time with her fiancé Leo Robinton,” an unnamed source confirmed.

You can imagine that the star’s fans panicked. Fortunately, her agent spoke publicly. And the news is good.

He said: “Emma Watson’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career is not.” Phew!

Thus, just because the famous actress does not play in any film at the moment does not mean that she gives up her acting career. She only takes a little break. So we hope to see it again very soon, on the canvas or on the screen. Case to follow then!