Emma Watson : This work unexpected that comes to ok in France

Emma Watson is not the only rookie of Kering : the result of the vote of the shareholders at a general meeting on Tuesday, Tidjane Thiam, the former director of Credit Suisse, as well as the Chinese John Liu, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing, join the group with headquarters in Paris.

François-Henri Pinault welcomed “the knowledge and skills of the respective“new directors “the multiplicity of their experiences and their points of view“that “it will be invaluable contributions to the thoughts of the board of directors“. “Collective intelligence is the result of the diversity of opinions and the richness provided by the different experiments are crucial for the future of our organization“according to him. The group Kering employment to more than 38 000 employees worldwide by the end of 2019. Your the volume of business amounted to 15.9 million euros last year, for a net benefit of € 2.3 million.