Emma Watson, Tom Felton and the rest of the cast of Harry Potter secretly in love with each other ? Matthew Lewis balance

As we know, Emma Watson was secretly to Tom Felton when I was younger. But it is not the only one who has had a crush for one of her co-stars. Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis were also under their charm in time. You will have understood, there has been a lot of shots of the heart between the actors during the filming of the movies Harry Potter. Interviewed on the subject by Seventeenthe interpreter Neville Londubat also had entrusted to him : “For us, it was as if we were in school. We started to follow courses so that was all the time on the board. I think that in a given moment, the world had the hots for all the world.”

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter

In this interview with the american magazine, Matthew Lewis he had also declared : “There has always been Valentine’s day – all over the world wrote secret maps for different people. I think that during the second movie, there were little words of love and love letters that were circulating around… It was exactly what you would expect in a high school, only we were in a movie studio.” Ah, the teenage years and first love ! And for even more anecdotes about the cast of the fantastic saga, we are going to reveal to you if Emma Watson was really embarrassed to kiss Rupert Grint in the screen.