Emma Watson under the spell of a former partner of Harry Potter ? Rupert Grint balance

Rumors of a romance between the actress Emma Watson and his partner in the saga Harry PotterTom Felton, come to be re-started by the recent statements of Rupert Grint, the interpreter of Ron Weasley.
It is a rumor that a dream for the fansHarry Potter for years and years. While their characters, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, are to be hated in the series, with their respective players were very close on the set. In an interview in 2012 on the show Jonathan Ross ShowEmma Watson had even confessed that she was downright crazy about Tom Felton, the interpreter of the godless blonde : “Between the ages of 10 and 12 years of age, I was terribly in love with Tom Felton. To such an extent, that when I arrived on the plateau in the morning, I was going to register in the attendance sheet of the day if he would be there also. We love all the bad guys. And he was a little older than I, with a skateboard. Ca was enough for me to succumb to it.” However, this romance pre-teen had not materialized in the history of love in adulthood. But, recently, a snapshot of the two players has put the fire to the gunpowder. There was the actor and musician to give a lesson of guitar at your ex-partner. An instant with this cute title : “She learns fast…”
Rupert Grint sells the wick
Do not take more to revive the rumors of a relationship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton. And these are not the last declarations of Rupert Grint, who is going to calm the ardor of the fans of the saga… During an interview for the magazine Entertainment Weeklythe interpreter of Ron Weasley confirmed that there was a real attraction between his two playing partners, and not only in the side of Emma Watson : “There was always something between them, there was like a small flame, a spark. But we were kids. It was like any flirtation of youth.” Despite the desire of fans to see this old flame rekindled, it seems that Emma Watson and Tom Felton are today as good friends. The actress, who are able to see the 1 of January in the film The girls of doctor Marchis a heart”, as was confirmed in the british edition of Vogue : “I’m in a relationship with the same. And, for the moment, I am very happy as well.”