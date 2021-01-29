Emma Watson: What has she done since the end of the Harry Potter saga?

Emma Watson is a huge success. Since her revelation in Harry Potter, the actress has come a long way. But where is she really?

Emma Watson has been in the spotlight since being younger. Today the Harry Potter saga is far behind it. But where does it be?

The Harry Potter saga has been a huge success with young and old, for that matter. Emma Watson, one of the heroines of the story, was also entitled to her moment of glory.

The saga of JK Rowling has made many viewers dream. The magical world of Harry Potter has taken its fans on a journey for years.

Even if some fans have a hard time getting used to this idea, the Harry Potter saga and well and truly ended. After 8 films for the franchise, the adventure of the three heroes of Hogwarts has come to an end.

So the sorcerer’s experience is far behind Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint.

In fact, Emma Watson has long wanted to keep life as a young woman. And for good reason, Hermione Granger’s interpreter has often been criticized on this subject. Accused of being snobbish, Internet users have therefore been relentless on the Web.

The latter managed to get over the criticism. Thus, for several years, the actress puts her notoriety at the service of feminism.

Today more discreet, Emma Watson has actually come a long way. But where is she really?

EMMA WATSON: HER LIFE AFTER HARRY POTTER

Emma Watson was revealed to the general public at the release of the first film in the Harry Potter saga. Besides, the girl was the youngest in the cast. The English actress was only 10 years old at the time.

From the very beginning in the first installment of the saga, Emma Watson was then noticed. At the same time, she was very talented. So, in 2007, she got a new role and starred in Ballet Shoes.

But Emma Watson is full of surprise. Against all expectations, after the last part of the saga, the young woman decided to resume her studies.

And for good reason, she was very eager to graduate. It is therefore not lacking in ambition. In 2014, for example, the teen star graduated in English literature.

But that doesn’t mean Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend decided to give up her acting career. Since then, she has starred in several films.

So she will never cease to amaze her fans. Indeed, she has performed several successful roles. This is the case of his portrayal of Belle in the film Beauty and the Beast, in 2017.

Today, Emma Watson devotes her free time to her commitments. It fights for gender equality and women’s rights. In 2014, she gave a powerful speech at the UN.

Thus, Emma Watson is not only the actress in the Harry Potter saga. She is also a spokeswoman for the future of women.