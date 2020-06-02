Emma Watson : why a romantic relationship may not be simple for her

Revealed in the saga Harry Potter, Emma Watson is a very accomplished actress. She portrays the role of an apprentice witch alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint when she was just 11 years old. Today 30-year-old, the actress is experiencing a career to success. Recently she starred in “The girls of Doctor March”, “beauty and the Beast,” “The Bling Ring” or even “My week with Marilyn”. If you want to embody Hermione Granger she had to comply with two regulations for nearly ten years, Emma Watson is now a free woman whose love life arouses the curiosity of the media. Mysterious, the young woman has made some confidences…

The actress is adamant

At the end of march, the actress confided to the professor of political science and author feminist Valerie Hudson for the magazine Teen Vogue. And according to Emma Watson, a romantic relationship is never simple : “The idea that romantic relationships are supposed to be easy, that everything should be understood implicitly, and that it would be simply made to be together, this is bullshit ! It is impossible !”. The actress who casts a mystery about his love life, is based on the example of same-sex couples. “I have the impression that the relationships that do not necessarily follow the traditional models require more communication and consent. This requires a real agreement on the division of tasks and responsibilities for which the need may be less pronounced if you follow the traditional stereotypes”. To find Emma Watson in the screen, go on TF1 on Tuesday 2 June from 21h05 to the second part of “Harry Potter and the deathly hallows”.

By Non Stop People TV