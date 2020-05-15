Emma Watson would have a new man in her life

Chord Overstreet makes already more part of the life of Emma Watson. The actress was recently photographed on holiday in Mexico in delightful company. And this was not one of the old actor Glee. Emma was with a certain Brendan Wallace, a boy, quite bright, if we judge by his C. V. : this (attractive) thirty-year-old is a graduate of the prestigious american universities of Princeton and Stanford, he began his career at Goldman Sachs before co-founding the companies Fifth Wall, Identified and Cabify (a rental service vehicle).

On the same subject

The Daily Mailhas published pictures of the couple having lunch in head-to-head, and kissing, and there is little chance that Emma Watson, age 28, comment. Not of its kind. “I want to be consistent. I can’t not mention my boyfriend in an interview and hoped that the people or the paparazzi do not take pictures of me. It doesn’t work like thathad explained, a bit fatalistic, the former interpreter of Hermione in the saga Harry Potter to Vanity Fairin February 2017. I’ve noticed that in Hollywood, as soon as you date someone, he finds himself in spite of himself linked to the promo and to be a part of all this circus. And I would hate it to happen with the person with who I am.”

—————–

To read also :

Hair : drawing of the micro-strip Emma Watson

The battle of the actors and actresses who have the same first name

George Clooney dons the armor of a knight in the new pub Nespresso