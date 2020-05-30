Emma Watson’s new single

Emma Watson is once again a heart to take. According to the american magazine “US Weekly “Emma Watson and her boyfriend of almost two years, William Mack Knight, would be separated a little earlier in the year. A source close to the ex-lovers revealed the fracture.

Emma Watson and William had been spotted together for the first time during a performance on Broadway in 2015. The young man with american nationality, is a contractor. The last time the two lovebirds have been seen together back in may of last year. This failure creates yet surprise. Between them, things seemed serious. William had even gone so far as to introduce his girlfriend to his parents. In an interview with the ” Daily Mirror “, the young man’s mother had confided : “I met Emma, this is a wonderful young woman. We do not see very often because he (William, Ed.) is very busy and works a lot “.The spokesperson for Emma Watson has refused to confirm or deny the sad news.

A young woman, very discreet

The actress has always been very discreet about his private life, in an interview with the magazine “Vanity Fair” a few months ago already, the young woman had said : “I want to be consistent. I can not speak of my mate in an interview and then be surprised that the paparazzi come to me to take a photo when I am walking around with me. I can’t have it all. I’ve noticed that in Hollywood, the person you are dating becomes a part of the promotional tour for a film and finds himself mixed up in all this circus. I would be devastated if my companion had the impression to be in an actor in a show “. Today Emma Watson denies selfies with fans to avoid being stalked by photographers. It includes !