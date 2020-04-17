Emmanuel Macron delivers a message, it keeps the period of reconstruction (VIDEO)

Monday, April 13, Emmanuel Macron was signing a new record in the history of French television with a volume of 36.7 million viewers gathered in front of his speech. A fifth official changeover on the small screen since the beginning of the health crisis that has resulted in an extension of the containment until Monday, may 11. But this Wednesday, 15 April, it is on his Twitter account that the president of the Republic at that time held to apply to the French on another important topic : the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris.

The time limit of 5 years for the work ? He wants to stick to it

In a video filmed at the Elysée palace, the head of State was first to pay tribute to all those who work for the reconstruction of the famous cathedral located in the Fourth arrondissement of paris. “Just a year after the fire drama, which has ravaged a part of Our-Lady of Paris, I wanted to again thank all those who yesterday were saved and all those who today are rebuilding,” explains the husband of Brigitte Macron.

After having praised the courage of firefighters, police officers, and the solidarity of the generous donors (340 000 people around the world have donated money) that enable the advanced reconstruction work, Emmanuel Macron has shown himself determined to maintain a cap that he had set a few days after the tragedy. “We will rebuild Notre-Dame in five years, I promised. We will do everything to keep this time. Of course, the site is outstanding

