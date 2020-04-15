Emmanuel Macron : make-up or containment in the sun ? His tan plot Twitter

It is a speech of the most-anticipated Emmanuel Macron has given us this Monday, April 13, 2020. So it’s been a month that the containment has been declared, the President of the Republic has made several announcements, including the extension of it for 4 more weeks. It is, therefore, the may 11, 2020 that should reopen the schools, colleges, and secondary schools to limit inequalities between students. However, in the face of concerned parents, Jean-Michel Blanquer has stated that the return to school will not be mandatory. In higher education, the course will resume “not physically before the summer.”

In addition, “the places bringing together of the public : restaurants, cafes, hotels, cinemas, theatres, concert halls and museums will remain closed“and “the major festivals and events with large crowds will not be held until at least mid-July”. Other news about the déconfinement : every Frenchman will also have to be able to get a mask for the “general public” to protect themselves and others against the coronavirus and those with symptoms will be tested.

As many ads, which were attended by a total of 36.7 million viewers on the eleven channels that the broadcast, according to Médiamétrie. A record ! But if some have still been obsessed with the sub-titles, others have stuck on another thing : the complexion is bronzed by the Head of State. Many have asked : make-up or containment in the sun ? “Macron, or it has been abused in the foundation, either he goes to the beach every day (…)”one can read on Twitter, or “since 10 minutes I can imagine Manu Macron all aprems on his chair Quechua in the middle of the course to the Elysée in order to perfect his tan there.”