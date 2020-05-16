Emmanuel Macron : received coldly at The Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in paris, he made his mea culpa in the face of the doctors

Emmanuel Macron has made this Friday, may 15 at the hospital of The Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, where he was confronted with the concern of health care providers. The head of State, aware of the situation with which they are confronted, acknowledged a “mistake” on his part.

Last February, Emmanuel Macron had gone to the meeting of the carer of the hospital of The Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, just after the first death French due to the coronavirus. He had then been taken by the neurologist François Salachas, who had denounced the lack of resources given to hospitals. This Friday, may 15, the head of State is returned in this parisian hotel, with its minister of health Olivier Véran. The host was always going to be rather cold, as the health crisis has been exhausting. The journalist Agathe Lambret has narrated the president’s visit to the hospital of The Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in paris on BFM TV. And as you might expect, it has been” confronted with the anger and the concern of the world hospital “:” While the head of State announced a medal of the commitment to carers, the inter-hospitals replied to him : “We don’t want medals, we want to ways.” “An entry in icy…

Emmanuel Macron acknowledges a “mistake” and promises a plan

The honors promised to the caregivers will not be enough, not more than the premium that has been paid : “ The doctors told him that the premiums would not, not would change nothing, that there should be a wage shocktold Agatha Lambret. Emmanuel Macron has first listened, and then it is used to reassure them. “In particular, doing his mea culpa in front of the doctors : as reported by the AFP, he acknowledged a” error “with its reform of the health system. The president admitted that it does “ was not enough sense “and that his” size “and his report at the time was” not at all sufficient given the state of where was the hospital “. Emmanuel Macron was convinced that he was” in the process of changing things “but he was mistaken :” It is very cruel to myselfhas he entrusted to you. It was a great strategy, but to do ten years earlier. ” The head of State was finally assured that he would invest in the hospitalto prevent such situations from recurring. But to convince doctors, it will be necessary for this promise to be kept. ” Mr. president, you have produced a wonderful hope in people, in the back will not be accepted “he has launched, as reported by the AFP, Dominique Thabut, head of department hepatology at The Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital. The have been warned.