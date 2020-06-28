Emmanuel Macron : the announcement of the refurbishment planned for next week

The cabinet reshuffle gives rise to all sorts of predictions and rumors of the past few weeks. According to the information of the Newspaper of Sunday, June 28, the suspense is expected to continue for a short week.

It is a period to diffuse that through the government since a couple of weeks now. While a ministerial reshuffle on a large scale is prepared, the president of the Republic does not seem yet prepared to decide. The rumors of it go so well. Among the challengers ready to take the place of Edouard Phillipe, the ministers threatened, and those who try to save their morocco, the French policy, the life seems lost and hung up on the decisions of the Elysium. A counselor testifies in the columns of the Sunday newspaper June 28 :” The Administration is completely off. It is clear that the officials say : “we will see if the minister is…” “. One minister grieves also :” The president does not give a lot of information. “

The master of the clocks

But certain facts seem to be more or less acquired. A member of the government, it says : “Macron is going to release a large number of ministers and secretaries of State are transparent. In the 37, will be kept to less than ten. ” The journal also indicates that “the heavy weights, such as Bruno Le Maire, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Gérald Darmanin, Olivier Véran, Jean-Michel Blanquer should be maintained or even promoted. As Marlène Schiappa and Florence Parly. ” But the decision will not be known before next week announces a regular visitor to the Elysée :” Don’t expect a government’s resignation on Monday morning. The reorganization, it will be a end of the week. “A macroniste the history confirms it :” We feel that there is a need to update the equipment and the restoration of a dynamic. But we also know how much the president likes to remain master of the clocks. It’s going to be later… “while a friend policy reveals the policy of Emmanuel Macron :” We can be in the right to expect that it first gives the orientation and the strategy before giving the game sheet. “Wait and see, so.