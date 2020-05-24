Emmanuel Macron : the users flabbergasted by his phone call to Jean-Marie Bigard

Emmanuel Macron does not hesitate to make phone calls with public figures who have, apparently, nothing to do with the political class. As Jean-Marie Bigard. But on Twitter, viewers were still struggling to believe it. This gives rise to the large anything of social networks…

If Nicolas Sarkozy had added key people to its five-year term by marrying Carla Bruni, Emmanuel Macron, to him, does not hesitate to take board in celebrities. Already a few weeks ago, it was his wife, Brigitte, who has surprised everyone passing a call… Nabilla. Eums, the starlet had posted this moment on her account Instagram, sparking many reactions rather mixed.. But Mr. president of the Republic is not at rest. Since the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus, Jean-Marie Bigard, true to himself, has pushed multiple rants on the social networks. For him, it is simple : there is an urgent need to reopen the French restaurants and bars. For the economy, but also for the warmth and the living together that provide these places of conviviality, so dear to the heart of the humorist of the age of 66. Then, desperate times call for desperate means. On the networks, the husband of Lola Marois took no tweezers to express his annoyance, engaging with big noise the president of the Republic.

A phone call lunar ?

And the wrath of Jean-Marie Bigard was likely to have been heard. A few days ago, while he was speaking on the airwaves of Sud Radiothe comedian is touted to have received a phone call from Emmanuel Macron, himself :” I move my mouth, I ch*e the president, and the president calls me to tell me ‘You’re right‘. So I think it’s great ! I tell you, this is a scoop. It is true, he called me, he told me ‘It’s true, you’re right, we’re going to do a put*in schedule’. As I had asked. So it was quite cute what “, he said. If Philippe Etchebest has also had his little exchange with Emmanuel Macron, this time, the case Bigard has challenged internet users.

On Twitter, in addition to being amazed by this telephone discussion between the president and the comedian, some went so far as to imagine Emmanuel Macron in the process of calling other celebrities, like Eve Angeli ! Others have held to remember the many discussions that the head of State would have had with Cyril Hanouna. But the feeling which predominates most of all, it is the amazement…

That is, Bigard, it is done. Go hop now : Eve Angeli ! pic.twitter.com/uQmQMAl729 — Israel French 🇮🇱❤️🇫🇷 (@IsraelFrancais) May 23, 2020

Be careful not to “settle” mock the calls of the foot of E Macron to de Villiers, Bigard, Hanouna and others.

This is deliberate, publicized in the media.

These “figures” are much appreciated by many French.

E Macron is not speaking. It caters to their audience. pic.twitter.com/PVqvzr85dv — Christophe Chartreux (@ProfToujours) May 24, 2020

Sorry but when you’re the President in your telephone directory and you do not even Patrick Sébastien and Jean-Marie Bigard. …you have credible people kind Claude de Koh-Lanta. — Jean-Moundir (@supermegadrivin) May 24, 2020

Quite flabbergasted to learn that the President was telephoned to Bigard to speak of the réouveture bars while yet he has the 06 from Castaner. — Jean-Moundir (@supermegadrivin) May 24, 2020

De Villiers, Hanouna, Nabila and Bigard, the new advisers of Macron ! A-t-it reaches the abyss ? — 54LILLY φ 🌿#The Future together (@54Lilly) May 24, 2020

When Castaner is obliged to pass Bigard to assign Macron 😁 pic.twitter.com/xMNaH5snLR — Silver Bird (@_SilverBird__) May 24, 2020

After you have called up Jean-Marie Bigard to talk about the reopening of the bars, Emmanuel Macron met Grégory Sertic to discuss the extension of unemployment benefits. (The JDD) pic.twitter.com/bwlkPEfveI — T. (@TPedrajas) May 24, 2020

The owners of the bar must have it bad to find that Macron sealed their fate on consultation of Jean-Marie Bigard.

What is the result? Pierre Menes will decide the re-opening of Macdos, Stevie of sexshops and Nabilla from the clinics of aesthetic surgery? — Napoleon (@tprincedelamour) May 24, 2020

Imagine you can call almost all people in the world and you call Bigard. — legrugru (@legrugru) May 23, 2020

Wait, Macron, President of The Republic, has called Bigard to reassure him just because he was starting to worry for his beer on a terrace ? It is where the ? pic.twitter.com/RfYc2cgDdx — Malik Milka (@abdelmalik92) May 23, 2020

I’ll be at the Elysée, I would say to my staff “pass me Robert Badinter, Emma Watson, Daft Punk, Marina Foïs, or Mister MV”, he said “pass me Hanouna, Zemmour, de Villiers, Patrick Sebastien, Bigard” listen, everyone has their thing eh… — François Malaussena (@malopedia) May 23, 2020