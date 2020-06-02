Emmanuelle Béart : why she still doesn’t call Guy Béart ” dad ” five years after his death

Emmanuelle Béart has always been extremely modest, even at the disappearance of her father so loved, the singer Guy Béart. As a tribute to the artist who died five years ago, is preparing for the new school year, the actress reveals the reasons for this restraint.

Emmanuelle Béartrevealed to the cinema with his role in the film Manon des Sources Claude Berri, always knew to preserve his privacy. Even at the peak of his glory, and especially at her relationship with actor Daniel Auteuil. This attitude of withdrawal from public life has been instilled by her father, Guy Béart. The author-composer was a great modesty and in particular, in its relations with its childrenthat he took care not to expose. However, this withholding does not prevent the fifty-year-old recalled with nostalgia the moments of his childhood. And memories are all the more present she prepares a beautiful a tribute to his father in the past few months. Alongside his sister Eveshe is finalizing a album of covers of songs by their father.

A love shy

This double album in the works appears as a good therapy for grief. Complemented by a documentary directed by the husband of the actress, Frédéric, Chaudier, the star exposes his paternal heritage on the big day. However, this dive into the memories and the archives of his father, requires Emmanuelle Béart in out of his reserve. It entrust moreover, to our confreres Version Femina : “You know that I don’t like pour out my heart on the people of my family, what I have never done, nor on the men that I loved or my children “. Emmanuelle Beart talks about his sire in him always “Guy“or “My father“. She said that “these various designations are a way of putting a distance to be able to say intimate things” . Nothing is more commendable for this discreet excessivethat d’open not its intimacy but its archives ! It honour to his father in offering to the public of the special moments of their life, while remaining true to their deep convictions.