Emmanuelle streamed on Netflix : why the team from the cult movie ended up in prison

The erotic film Emmanuelle is now available on Netflix. Because of a gunshot interrupted, almost never see the light of day.

It is a name that has marked a whole generation. Emmanuellethe erotic film became a a global success, is now available on Netflix. Prior to being on the big screen, it is, above all, a novel, signed by Emmanuelle Arsan, and was published in 1959. Posted on June 1, 1974, the film adaptation of the plot that takes place in Thailand remained for a decade. The shoot has been interrupted by thai authorities that they were not familiar with the genre of the film.

As the story goes Télé 7 Jours, one of the residents surprised it has been reported to the authorities after an amazing erotic scene between two actresses. The police arrived quickly at the scene and proceeded to arrest the whole team. It has also been seized reels of the movie. In this situation, the producer of the film travels to its tower in Thailand, and becomes the director on the place, Just Jaeckin before it is replaced by the head of the operator. Just Jaeckin recalls a session memorable. “I said yes and we started without a penny. At the age of 19, Sylvia Kristel had never done film, but I knew that I had my Emmanuelle. We leave in Thailand, cameras under the arms and without permission… we had to stop. The shooting continues to be an incredible moment for us, “he said in an interview.

An actress destroyed

This film also marked for life of the young Sylvia Kristel. At the time, was the first of this model in the netherlands in the cinema. Raped at the age of nine years, she was upset for the filming of a sequence from the film in which she is a victim of sexual abuse. After this movie, the actress chosen to invest in the more traditional films. Who died in 2012 of lung cancer, the actress had confided to The Express a couple of years ago: “I was taken by someone else, but it is no use crying“.

