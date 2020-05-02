Emmy Awards, 2019 : Zendaya, Emilia Clarke, Kristen Bell… the p…

BEST OF – check out the outfits of the most exciting events of the evening of the 71st Emmy Awards, the “Oscars” of television.

The carpet was not red but purple. Apart from this detail, the parade of stars on the red carpet of the 71st Emmy Awards was no exception to the rule, with a miscellany of outfits more glamorous one than the other. If some of the celebrities had opted for the extravagance, others have more to say about sobriety and elegance. Each person has their own style… and sound designer : Louis Vuitton, Dior, Saint Laurent, Monique Lhuillier, Valentino, Tom Ford… it should be noted that the English-Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in Monique Lhuiller, was the queen of the evening, racking up awards for Fleabag (three statues).

During the 71st international Emmy Awards, given on Sunday, September 22, at Los Angeles, if the rite HBO was confirmed (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones) with a total of 34 awards, it was also the occasion to confirm that it must now reckon with the new weight of the sector, namely the platforms of streaming Netflix and its 27 awards (Ozark, Black Mirror, In their eyes) but also Amazon Prime Video and its 15 trophies (Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).