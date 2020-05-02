Emmy Awards : Emilia Clarke displays some hair extensions in tribute to Jennifer Lopez

It is a change of circumstance. Discovery in “Game of Thrones” with a hairstyle blonde discoloured, Emilia Clarke had a square short outside of film sets. The actress reconnects with the long hair shown in his character of Khaleesi. In fact, to trample the red carpet of the Emmy Awards, 2019, Emilia Clarke has made it big by changing their look. It displays a long hair created using extensions colored tones on tones that blend with its natural basis. Her hair is smoothed for a chic and streamlined. Against all expectations, the actress is inspired by Jennifer Lopez, as evidenced by the caption : “@jlo just to let you know you inspired this look “. Interviewed on the red carpet, Emilia Clarke confided to the microphone of ” AND ” : “I think Jennifer Jopez in the movie “Hustlers” is the best incarnation of the character. “And to continue” I plan to highlight J. Lo all night “. Jennifer Lopez went to the bob cut there is little time, she was dressed in a long hair for several years. A style that she twistait to shove, sometimes smooth or sometimes wavy.The singer responded on his account Instagram by posting the interview of Emilia Clarke with the caption ” When the mother of dragons meets Ramona “, a reference to their characters.

Hairstyles of ” Game of Thrones “

With its unique universe, “Game of Thrones” has brought hairstyles sophisticated fingerprint of a key medieval and fantastic, inextricably linked to the characters. Emilia Clarke, who is naturally brunette, has attained notoriety with the hair faded from Khaleesi. For the purposes of the filming, the actress went from brown to polar without transition. Her teammate Sophie Turner, had to dye her hair brown roux. Without surprise, she explained that these numerous colorations abimaient his hair. For the purposes of the series, the actress has had to make many concessions : “They asked me not to wash me hair and it was really disgusting… for several years, I have had to live with the greasy hair. “.