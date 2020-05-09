Emmy Awards : “Game of Thrones” broke the record with 32 nominations

The end of the saga médiévalo-fantastic HBO, moderately appreciated by a large part of the fans, was clearly enjoyed by the academy of Emmy Awards. “Game of Thrones “, which was completed in may after eight seasons, defeated this Tuesday by the record of the Emmy earning 32 nominations.

“GoT “, which is already the series is the most award-winning american television, now has 161 appointments in his career. In September, she will including the coveted statuette for best drama series, but also of the Emmys techniques in the category of best music, best costume or best makeup. The episode ” the Long Night “, the third episode of the ultimate season during which the living compete with the Walkers white, is named several times in these different categories.

Almost all the players named

On the side of the actors, few of absent in the casting. Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) are appointed from among the best actors and best actresses in a drama series. Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nikolaj Coster-Walday (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), for the men, and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) will compete in the category for best actor and best actress in a drama.

In spite of this raid, two other series draw their pin of the game. “The fabulous Ms. Maisel “, series of Amazon, which had won five awards last year, is named 20 times, and ” Chernobyl “, a series HBO 19 times. Related Post: Vaiana (Disney) : The actress Auli'i Cravalho fact of coming out bi