Emmy Rossum slips into the skin of the icon bimbo Angelyne

It was without too much of the news of Emmy Rossum, one of the actresses the most gifted of his generation, who has been treating us to for a decade in the role of Fiona Gallagher, the eldest daughter of the tribe endearing and messy of Shameless US. After his departure from the show, in 2019, she has embarked on a new adventure serial Angelyne, in which she holds the title role.

Developed by Universal Content Productions, this limited series will retrace the life flaming a mysterious young woman, autobaptisée Angelyne (the true is the executive producer on the show), who had the brilliant idea to show up dressed sexy and all pink dressed, on the panels of the giants of Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. It became the “billboard queen” of the City of Angels and invented the concept if meta being famous for the beauty of being famous, without having something else to show itself. It is becoming famous on these billboards that millions of Californians·do·s crossed every day that she caught the attention of the middle of show-biz.

“I’m a pink light dazzling, explains Angelyne in the trailer. If you want to attract the attention of people, it must be the teaser.”

She used this notoriety to get out of music albums, and then took part in series and movies. Years later, she presented the same to the recall election for California governor in 2003 ! What could be more appropriate finally in a country that has elected Donald Trump – entrepreneur star of his own reality show – or old actors in hollywood, such as Ronald Reagan or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The series is based on an article in the Hollywood Reporter, released in 2017, which revealed the origins, age and real name of Angelyne, who was playing the card of the self-made woman. The blonde bombshell in the Corvette rose has changed a number of times identity, its origins have been unknown for 30 years. A origin story very american (reinvent itself), an icon of L. A. in which the inhabitant·e·s still remember, which has infused pop culture (she appeared in The Simpsons or in BoJack Horseman) and allows us to consider our relationship to celebrities and to the status of “bimbo” (Nabilla, or Zahia, us), who plays her way to the patriarchate by performing a ultraféminité burlesque… It will be clearly there to discover this mini-series in which a Emmy Rossum unrecognizable gives the reply is always impeccable Martin Freeman.