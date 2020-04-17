Energy, cooking, pollution digital…: a short guide for ecology confined by 3 experts

In the kitchen, in the bathroom or in the middle of a session of teleworking, three experts engage in Cheek Magazine their practical advice for the containment of ecological.

In activity throughout the day, our homes can be more polluting than is normal for the containment. Bénédicte Carrio, influenceuse ecologist, Anne Lataillade, the author of the blog Taste buds and eyesand Inès Leonarduzzi, founder of the NGO Digital for the Planet, remind us, piece by piece, the good practices are easy to put in place for the containment and then keep. Bonus size: these tips are also good for the planet and for the wallet.

In the housing: to ensure energy consumption

“The over-heating, for those who have the chance to benefit of a home well-insulated is a post from pollution is important at the individual level” when we rest all day at home, reminds Bénédicte Carrio –@mellebene on Instagram. If the environmental impact of the heating obviously depends on the type of installation, it remains one of the main sources of power consumption in the home. “Beyond 20°C, each additional degree increases the heating bill by 7%. Reduce heating, is to reduce the energy consumption and therefore reduce their bills.” Opt for a temperature of 19°C, and put a sweater waiting for the return of sunny days thus saves as much energy as money. To make them more efficient, the site of theAdeme advocates also serve its regular radiators.

Other small changes, which require only a single small effort -the goal is notincrease a little more stress and mental load– reduce your carbon footprint and your bills: set his water heater to between 55°C and 60°C and wash as much as possible his laundry at 30°C have a considerable impact on the energy consumption. And if you have the time and inclination to rearrange your home during this confinement period, this may be an opportunity to think of a smart layout of your devices: place the devices of cold and away from sources of heat, allows to maintain their effectiveness in respective without having to increase their power -and thus their consumption. You could also select the use of power strips, “to turn off all its equipment in one click” – up to 10% savings in electricity, says the Ademe.

In the bathroom: try to manufacture its own products

If there is a period during which the home-made is particularly aboutit is that of containment: in addition to occupy time, to make its products itself helps to avoid the output is not necessary. “The containment may be an opportunity to review its habits green in his household to go to the home-made, prioritize the gross revenue and drastically reduce its waste”rejoices Bénédicte Caro, who features regularly on his page Instagram tips for greening her lifestyle.

Side bathroom for example, “dmany recipes require ingredients that we already have in our closets -the idea being not to have to leave. For example, we can achieve its deodorant home with the coconut oil, an essential oil and baking soda. It is also the opportunity to try the makeup removal with vegetable oil -olive, for example – which is very effective and much cheaper than what you find in specialized stores.” You will also find many tips to zero-waste and “should-yourself” accounts @maison_minimaliste_zerodechet, @myslowlifegreen and @zewami.

In the kitchen: avoid the mess and to accommodate his remains

To optimize your runs and avoid wasting time on the shelves of the supermarket, think to switch to review your closets. “Take inventory of what you have already and what you need to consume allows both to avoid unnecessary expenses, but also the mess”, says Anne Lataillade, the author of the blog Taste buds and eyes. Since the beginning of the confinement, she book on his site of his best recipes to the outcasts and forgotten of the kitchens. A can of tuna, for example: “This is not just something that you can put in a pasta salad: it can be used as stuffing for bricks, make a quiche, a pie… there are lots of simple things delicious and doable with the cans that hang in our closets.” The opportunity to engage in exercises of ingenuity, way Top Chef, and savings. “To brighten up these dishes at a lower cost, you can bet on the condiments, indicates Anne Lataillade. The spices are also more than ever mobilized: they can remind us of the holiday and escape our taste buds.”

For the fruits and vegetables that are beginning to spoil, “we think of smoothies and soups”, campsites, etc the urge. “And it allows you to eat the stale bread by making croutons.” Overall, all the remnants can be the basis of a new dish: potatoes already cooked be easily transformed into mashed potatoes, a risotto arancinis, vegetables, in quiches or pasta salad. Anne Lataillade recommended to her the eggs cocottes –“super easy and perfect to accommodate leftovers”. “You can put what you want: mushrooms already cooked, rest of ham, smoked salmon… in The oven at 180°C for ten minutes, and it is perfect with a salad.”

Working at home, or in front of Netflix: reduce pollution digital

Other major sources of pollution during the confinement: the digital. Whether for telecommuting or entertainment, “this is nearly 18% of the power consumption the final. The CO2 emissions from the sector have increased by half since 2013, from 2.5 % to nearly 4% of the global total, or one and a half times more than the civil aviation”, quotes Inès Leonarduzzi, founder of Digital for the Planet -which recalls, moreover, that “for a selfie posted on social networks, the data flow represents the consumption of a light bulb that burns for six hours”. However, the more negative effects on the environment remains the viewing of online video on YouTube and Netflix -these two platforms representative in normal times 25% of the bandwidth.

Rest assured, however: “Unless you buy a new phone or computer 4K 32-inch, we will not increase so outrageous its carbon footprint by going on the Internet, particularly because it is also reduced by the fact of our non-travel, reassures Inès Leonarduzzi. This being the case, we note, it is true, an increased use of online video, and video games since the beginning of the confinement and in fact, we can see that the connection train set by time, this means that the bandwidth saturates.” Side home, the expert advocates thus enhance the audio for the e-meetings when this is possible, as well as screen sharing. For recreation, “it is better to go through DTT rather than by its set-top box, which comes to watching video online” and to download its videos when it is possible, rather than the “streamer”: this allows you to free up bandwidth and thus consume less energy. “You could also select the WIFI connection rather than the 4G, the difference of carbon impact can be up to 20 times higher.”

Finally, “for those who want to play the Marie Kondo, and especially do not be tempted·e·s throwing away his electronic devices in the trash. The recycling of electronic waste is a real scourge for the environment. Collection points exist”, reminds Inès Leonarduzzi. You can not sort your mail from your couch -remember that every email is stored is also energy efficient than a light bulb.

Noémie Leclercq