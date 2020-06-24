Engagement rings : when the jewelry Mellerio combines their creations to hip-hop

The four hands of the dancers intertwine, to seduce, and promise to each other to complete a ring signature on the ring, all to the rhythm of a beat under the influence of the hip-hop music, specially composed for the occasion. A video of the choreography for the inspiration street that carries the signature of the choreographer Brice Ensure known under the name of Scorpion who has offered the greatest divas of the scene (Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Celine Dion) – to put into orbit the new season wedding of Mellerio. A poster, three engagement rings the contemporary look to add to the collection of the house of the rue de la Paix : Jersey, Giardino and Stresa. The gold is rejected in all its forms. If one wears a fine beaded lace fragments of diamonds, the other takes a floral design to the ancestral home when the latter is raised to a volume thick state of the art in tribute to the reeds, to the texture of gold. Their point in common ? A center stone signature diamond-sprinkled with delicate design offers a second air, he waited for the traditional engagement ring.

New tempo





Mellerio / photo press

If Mellerio dits Meller sign jewelry feelings for almost four centuries ago, marriages more symbolic (an ornament for the empress Eugenie, or a tiara of the crown (scandinavian) to more intimate, the oldest jeweler still in business that breaks all the codes of your history with this digital creation and wedding 2.0. While engagement rings are always very prominent in your shop are a great success, today it is a design that is less traditional that is required : only the volumes that come out of the endless lonely, left to offer a family of stone, custom built, six hands with the jeweler (the last of the rue de la Paix offer this service) . A new application is illustrated here, in this hypnotic dance, derived from hip-hop, the “finger tutting”, which gives body to this dialog between the file and the current time initiated by the house as soon as 2015, the date on which the creator of Alexandre Vauthier, first fashion designer to come and join the creative dance Mellerio, has signed its first collection of high jewelry chart.