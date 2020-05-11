Engineering: the horrific Imagine of Gal Gadot & co musical rendition – Music

This is a bit of the”anti-anthem” the beginning of the containment: of the dozens of hollywood stars sing the title of John Lennon so we can no longer clumsy. Charles Cornell has corrected it.

Do you remember this excruciating “recovery” ofImagine initiated by Gal Gadot, where the stars aligned in as many different tones, which did not add to the discomfort of the initiative? While we were looking for anything to illustrate the Crash Test of the week which poses an appropriate question “The ras-le-bol against the stars confined explodes-does it really?”we ran across this nugget by Charles Cornell, youtubeur specialist of the’harmonization of the real” (the technique used by Chassol, remember).

Him that we had discovered, especially with its “harmonizations” of Cardi B made this funny version of the classic John Lennon something pleasing to the ear, adding piano, drums and backing vocals. For anyone who is interested in a minimum music theory, there is what to yell at the genius.