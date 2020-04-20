England today: here is the new owner of Newcastle, Mohammed bin Salman

Although it is not yet official, the british media ensure that Mohamed bin Salmán, crown prince of saudi Arabia, will be the new owner of Newcastle, since the current owner, Mike Ashley, would have accepted the figure of 344 million euros that the arab offered him. . Only the approval of the Prime minister would be missing for it to become official.

But Mohamed bin Salmán is not only a man who wants to enter in the world of football like many others, because he is a man of political, military and diplomat of his country.

His wealth and his power are so high that it has a castle of French extravagant, which, according to them, has a cost of 275 million euros. This palace ostentatious was known in 2015, and is known under the name of Chateau Louis XIV, which was built between 2008 and 2011, with many articles of luxury.

It is the home of the owner almost certainly Newcastle.

The house is so luxurious that many artists have thought to rent it for days. Kim Kardashian had thought of a rent-to-marry Kanye West.

In addition to the outside, the inside also has several luxuries: the meditation room above, a room underwater with sturgeons and koi swimming, a gigantic statue of Louis XIV, a nightclub, and two ballrooms.

This is the place that you have for your private parties.

This is the place where you should meditate.

Its controversies

In addition to being the crown prince of saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salmán is the vice-prime minister and president of the council of economic affairs and development, president of the council of political and security affairs and defence minister, being the youngest of the world at the time of his appointment.

Because of his political position, he has been linked to several controversial decisions. Salmán would have ordered the imprisonment of 200 men of business, that it has not released when they paid him money.

However, the most serious relate to the order of military interventions in Syria and Yemen, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in this country where thousands of people have died, mainly because of the lack of food by supporting the blockade for those who consider the shia rebels. .

Bin Salmán has been harshly criticised by Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist who has fled to saudi Arabia in 2017. However, this journalist died on October 2, 29018 at the saudi consulate in Turkey in strange circumstances. The authorities of this country have declared that he had died in a fight, but there are other versions that indicate that he has been tortured, murdered and then dismembered.