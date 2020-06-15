Enjoy all the last details of the magic in the Disney classic favorites

24. This classic from 1989, has triggered what is widely known as the Rebirth of Disney. On the heels of Oliver & Company, The kettle black and several of the films live in the Herbie of the franchise, the success of Ariel and co. has been followed by a rate of the decade of the 90s has been very well received: Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion king, Toy story…

25. Give a new vision to the opening scene with King Triton: the spectators in the eyes of an eagle (or, you know, those of us who have the ability to press pause) you can spot Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck in the crowd under the water, with the continuing popularity of the study of the tradition to give a nod to the other members of his vast body of work.

26. The color is the key to the image of the ocean. According to the official blog of the Walt Disney CompanyThe wicks red Ariel have been chosen to help differentiate Daryl Hannahblonde mermaid 1994 Splash and to complement the blue-green of her fin, a hue specially mixed by the laboratory of painting, Disney, and the name Ariel.

27. In terms of his facial features, have been inspired by-Who’s the boss? star Alyssa Milano. “I didn’t know when it’s happening,” the actress Said Wendy Williams 2013. “But they asked me to host The making of the little mermaid and he arrived there that the drawing and likeness of The Little Mermaid it was based on photos of me when I was younger, that is as well cool!”