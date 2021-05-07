CELEBRITIES

Enjoy Mia Khalifa from Mexico on her Intense Vacation!

Beautiful model and actress (although already retired from the film industry) Mia Khalifa, shared some photos long ago where she was enjoying Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco a beautiful Mexico city with beautiful beaches.

Mia Khalifa seems to love the country, this has been said in several interviews and also through her social networks either enjoying the style of food we enjoy in Mexico or our regional music.

The beautiful social media celebrity enjoys her travels anywhere she is, but certainly, when she has had the opportunity to visit Mexico she is completely pleasant.

 

Wearing a white suit that left her beautiful and huge charms insight, the model and business company shared the photos through her Instagram account just 6 hours ago.

In his publication he shared five photos in total, sporting a pretty glamorous outfit, elephant leg trousers, a top with planes, large lenses with a touch of red to highlight, and a headscarf.

The simple fact of having the opportunity to know other places is more than exotic, but even more to be able to see Mia Khalifa share this type of content looking most radiant and flirtatious.

