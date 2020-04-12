Enjoy the best memes that left the second day of the chosen MX

The second day of the choose Mx it left big surprises, well, so far has played the best game of the tournament, Chivas and Juarez they gave a great show in the field of virtual gaming.

Follow us on Facebook

CALENDAR choose MX, TORNEO VIRTUAL OF FIFA 20 IN THE LIGA MX

In addition to the grief of Flock and Juarez, Tigers he made his debut with a draw against San Luis and Toluca thrashed Morelia also .

The memes still in the big plan and by your post you don’t you can lose that’s why we leave you here the best that she left the day two of the choose MX.

Show Player