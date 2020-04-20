Enjoy these images of sand dunes in Glorious HD, in particular Oscar Isaac

Yes, yes, you have looked at the new images of Dune by Denis Villeneuve, the next epic science-fiction adaptation of the classic novel by Frank Herbert (for the second time, after the effort of the dream of David Lynch). But you have not really looked at. Because Warner Bros has just re-edit these beautiful images in HD high resolution glorious. And you haven’t survived until you have seen the beautiful bear Oscar Isaac in HD resolution.

Dune starring Timothy Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides, a young man destined for greatness, be obliged to go on the planet the most dangerous of the universe to defeat the evil forces desperate to control the only resource that we all need. The partners of the scene Chalamet, which include Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. The output of the image is planned for December 18, 2020 – and I hope that we cross all fingers for that to happen. For a number of reasons.

Enjoy all these delicious photos of Dune below, in delicious high definition. For more information on the epic science-fiction to come, here is Momoa explaining the Han Solo-ness of his character.