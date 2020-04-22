Enjoyphoenix confides on its success : “money has brought me as much happiness as sadness”

Money does not make happiness, and that, Enjoyphoenix well knows. Despite its success, the youtubeuse has experienced many difficult times. It has for example been harassed online for a very long time. But its status as a influenceuse has also had negative consequences in his everyday life.

“It has created a lot of jealousy and misunderstanding”

In a new video posted a few days ago on her channel where she has over 3.6 million subscribers, Enjoyphoenix confided as ever about his relationship to money. She explained, in particular, have grown up in a family of modest means who “had the money to raise, but not to have follies H24“. Win in thanks to YouTube has been a big change for Mary Lopez who has, of course, supported his parents as soon as she touched large checks. But to see large amounts of arrive has not been a source of relief to the youtubeuse. “I couldn’t understand what was going on, I wasn’t prepared to earn money.“she confides.

“I’ve lost a lot of people around me”

This money has also had negative impacts in his family and among his relatives. Enjoyphoenix explains : “It has created a lot of jealousy, misunderstanding, and because of that, I lost a lot of people around me, I have had meetings not very cool. A lot of people have drawn closer to me for this money, for the notoriety.“A situation that has been complicated to live : “I suffered a lot because of it, the manipulation of the people and I had many arguments with people from my family because of money.“And to conclude : “The money has brought me so much happiness than sadness, more joy than woe, as much of joys as of disillusion.” Check out his video in our slideshow.