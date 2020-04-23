Enola Holmes : the adaptation with Millie Bobby Brown is finally on Netflix

In some situations, a delivery may result in some complications can be very serious for the baby, and unfortunately this is what happened to Kara Keough.

While the mother had documented her pregnancy each week on his account Instagram, this one was far to imagine the tragedy she was going to live. Thus, the day of the birth, things did not go as planned, and her new-born baby died just hours after his birth.

Kara Keough brings the ashes of her son in it

Kara Keough Bosworth, in the name of her husband, was able to bring home the ashes of her little boy, who died a little earlier this month. The daughter of the star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” Jeana Keough, had said last week that his son, McCoy, Casey, had died tragicallyafter suffering a “shoulder dystocia and umbilical cord compressed” in the course of its birth, on the 6th of April last.

“Welcome home, my boy,” wrote Kara on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of a table full of flowers and surrounding what appears to be a small box of ashes. A miniature in the wood, taking the form of a man, a woman and their child, is placed delicately on the top of it.

The star of reality tv and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, are already the proud parents of a little girl, Decker Kate, aged 4 years, whom they welcomed in January 2016. Last week, Kara Keough was revealed on his account Instagram as McCoy was born at 6: 10 am on April 6, but he was unfortunately died in spite of his strength.

“He has joined our Father and live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his beloved sister and of all those who have received his gift of life-saving,” said Kara in the caption of her photo.

Kara Keough and her husband have given the bodies of their baby

While declaring the death of his son, Kara Keough admitted to have given his organs. A decision that seemed obvious to the two young people, eager to save the lives of other children by means of their little boy.

The young mom was hopeful that these “gifts of life” going to be able to relieve other families.

As for the bereaved parents, they hoped to see revive their son through the children be saved with his organs.

After the announcement of this tragedy, many celebrities have lent their support to the family, not hesitating to leave adorable messages on Instagram.

“I’m really sorry, Kara. I’m sending you and your family much strength and love during this period, ” wrote Charlise Springer. “I am really sorry for this tragedy is heart-wrenching. I pray that God brings comfort, strength and peace to your family, ” she said to the reporter, Ashley Brewer, of ESPN. Good words which no doubt have had to do a lot of good to Kara Keough, obliged in spite of everything to stay strong for the sake of her little girl, who is not really old enough to understand what’s happening.