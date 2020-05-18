Enola Holmes : the film with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

The famous Sherlock Holmes has accustomed us to investigations, fascinating, as well as on the large than the small screen. He is back on Netflix, but this time he leaves his place to his younger sister in Enola Holmes.

The film is based on a series of novels, written by Nancy Springer : The investigations of Enola Holmes. In these, the author distracts from the characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and tells the story of Enola Holmes, the little sister added to Sherlock and Mycroft. The books have been successful enough to be, subsequently, categorised as a comic.

Enola Holmesproduced by Legendary Entertainment and bought by Netflix, seems to follow the scenario of the first volume :The Double Disappearance. According to the synopsis revealed, the plot unfolds in the years 1880. The mother of Enola Holmes disappears without a trace, the day of the sixteenth birthday of the youngest. This last decides to go in his search, in the city of London, decor emblematic of the investigations of the famous detective to cap. On the spot, she joins her two older brothers, Myrcoft and Sherlock, to solicit their help. But they do not show very understanding, encouraging their sister to return to her studies. This is without counting on the determination of the young girl, who never ceases to appeal to his incredible intelligence, to discover what happened to his mother. As always, in investigations of the Holmes family, the scenario would prove far more complex and Enola will be in the heart of a political conspiracy that could change her life and the course of History.

This album would it be the first of a saga to come ? A question that one is entitled to ask, since the literary series by Nancy Springer is made up of 6 volumes telling about all different adventures of Enola Holmes. This first adaptation performed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) may well not be the only one if the movie met with the success hoped for. Of course, these are only suppositions, but we hear the sweet voice of Sherlock confirm in our ear : “ Elementary, my dear Watson !“.

On the side of the actors, there are the true iconic figures of Netflix, mingled with the regulars at the big screen. As well, the little sister of Holmes will be performed by Millie Bobby Brown, more known under the pseudonym of El (Eleven) in the series Stranger Thingscreated by Netlfix. For Enola Holmesit will also be a producer, a choice that shows just how far the young woman is involved in the project.

Henry Cavill will take the result of Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr, and would put the cap emblematic of the famous Sherlock Holmes. The actor is also known for his role of Superman in the two opus of Man Of Steelof Justice Leagueand in Batman Vs Superman. More recently, he had joined the list of “actors Netflix” with the cast of the series The Witcher. After a physical transformation impressive, with both muscle and capillary, he was able to convince the fans of the video game of the same name, which were, however, sceptical of the idea of the see interpret their witcher favorites : Geralt of Riv. The Witcher season 2, is now expected with great impatience for 2021, despite delays in filming due to the COVID-19.

To complete this duo’s unlikely, but it is so promising, Sam Claflin dons the costume of Mycroft Holmesthe eldest of the siblings. If his name does not evoke you nothing, there is no doubt that “Finnick Onnair” awaken any memories in you, since it is the character that he played in the saga The Hunger Games.

The other surprise of this cast is the announcement of the participation of Helena Bonham Carter, the muse of Tim Burton, and the much-hated Bellatrix Lestrange, in Harry Potter. The choice of this actress, famous for his strange, sometimes cruel, and often insane, would it be a hint as to the character of the mother of Enola ? Or is it just a trap to fool the viewer ? Impossible to know what exactly the movie, however, he transforms us already in the detectives suspicious ! Besides, another face from the saga Harry Potter is also part of : Fiona Shaw, or rather Petunia Dursley, who will Ms Harrison.

For now, Netflix has not given any information as to the release date Enola Holmes. Let’s hope that the film is quickly available, since the filming was completed last September. In the meantime, for those who languiraient of the English detective, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself once again in the series Sherlock Holmes still in line on the platform. You can be certain that Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Garrix you will open the door of 221B Baker Street and you will offer you to sit comfortably on their chair. So Ms Hudson, will offer you a tea and you will finally be able to ask them if they can solve for us the enigma of the date of mailing ofEnola Holmes!