Enola Holmes, the new series of Netflix defendant

The past month of April, Netlix announced that it was preparing a film based on the adventures of Enola Holmes, the little sister turbulent Sherlock. But while the first images have just been revealed, the project is attacked in justice by a descendant of Arthur Conan Doyle, who accused the adaptation of a Sherlock too ” humane and empathic “.

Performed by Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), starring Millie Bobby Brown in Enola and Henry Cavill in Sherlock, the announcement of the adaptation that he had made a lot of noise. New details were revealed yesterday by Netlix, who confirmed that the film will be available in September. Unfortunately for the giant stream of the project has also attracted the attention of the family of Conan Doyle, that I did not appreciate some of the details of the project and decided to bring the case to the court.

A history of the rights



Enola Holmes is a series of the novel written by Nancy Springer, a specialist in the deviation of the characters. Best known for Enola, the american author has also written extensively about the adventures of Rowan Hood, daughter of Robin hood. The film produced by Netflix, is inspired by the events of the 1st book of the series, The Double Disappearancepublished in 2009, editions Nathan, in R. M. Vassallo.

The world of the little sister of Sherlock had already been the object of persecution by the descendants of Conan Doyle, who saw an evil eye, the success of these texts are strongly inspired by the novels of his predecessor. In 2014, the family had lost the rights to most of the works of the writer, after a judge had ruled that the adventures of Holmes, written prior to 1923, were now part of the public domain.

A perseverance in any (e)evidence

To avoid this verdict, the family says that Enola Holmes borrowed elements of its plot in stories written between 1923 and 1927. In particular, it is attributed to the adaptation to propose a Sherlock “and human empathy “, a trait is only displayed in the works of the late Doyle. The author in fact evolve his character after the loss of his eldest son and of his brother during the First world War.

Not to do in the middle of the measure, the suit was filed against Netflix, Legendary Pictures, Penguin Random House, Springer, and the director Harry Bradbeer.

Not less.

Photo credit : Netflix