Enrique Bonilla revealed that club of Ascent MX stopped paying in February

‘We were going to have scandals, morning, noon, and night’; as well defended Enrique Bonilla, president of the League MX, the decision of disappear to the League of Ascentdue to the financial problems that had the category.

According to Bonilla, if he did not take the decision to disappear to the League of Ascent and stop by five years to the ascent and descent would a sea of disputes of players for lack of payment, because, of entry, revealed that a club of Ascent, without saying the name, we stopped paying their players since February.

Questioned about why the financial rescue plan was not applied to the computers in the Promotion under the same format of the competition, Bonilla argued that the situation was unsustainable.

“The agreement (financial rescue) had been trying a long time agobut the situation of the clubs no longer allowed to go ahead; if not we clocked with this resource we would have many players with disputes.

“In February, the club stopped paying and there still we weren’t going to the pandemic”, he said during an interview with Fox Sports.

Bonilla stressed again that the decision of the disappearance of the decline for five years it is not a decision to protect a club in particular with problems of descent.

On the other hand, said also that they are still analyzing the different scenarios to be able to restart the League, but there is still no date set, as it will depend on the health authorities of the country.