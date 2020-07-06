Entertainment : Brie Larson auditioned for Star Wars, Terminator & the Hunger Games / Movie

Brie Larson it has established itself as one of the super-heroes more powerful in the world of Marvel movie with his role of captain Marvel. But she has an audition for a series of other large franchises, box office hits of the studies that simply do not have the market for it.

In the midst of the pandemic coronavirus, Brie Larson has just launched its own YouTube channel so that they can support ” in-depth conversations, a rhetoric that is anti-racist, an all-inclusive content “. But the actress will also make use of the point-of-sale to speak personally, not to mention talk about his career. In the approach of the latter in his video keynote, Brie Larson revealed that she had an audition for some of the major franchises, including The hunger games, Terminatorand at least one of the Star wars in the movies.

If you have not yet visited the YouTube channel of Brie Larson, this is the first video I’ve published:

In the video above, Larson spoke of what could be included in this string. When you mention to a friend that he proposed to publish old videos of the audition or take a look behind the scenes of her films, she casually said:

“I also auditioned for” Star Wars “… I auditioned for” the Hunger Games “, I took an audition for the reboot of” the Terminator “. In fact, I thought the reboot of “the Terminator,” the day of today because I have a flat tire and I said to myself: “Oh, the last time I had a puncture, was when I returned to my audition for” the Terminator “. the hearing, and did not get the position. ”

In regards to The Hunger Games, we are sure that Larson was one of the many young actresses considered for the lead role of Katniss Everdeen, which is one of the franchises that has made Jennifer Lawrence a star. In regard to the franchise of the Terminator, this is something we have heard before, because the role of Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genisys it has already been revealed to go to Brie Larson or Emilia Clarke, and we’ve all seen how that turned out. But Larson has clearly dodged a bullet there.

In regards to Star Wars, there are more possibilities. Maybe Larson was one of the many actresses considered to play the lead role of King in Star Wars: The Force AwakensI ended up going to Daisy Ridley. There is also the possibility that he may be ready for the role of Jyn Erso in Rogue: a history of Star Wars. It may be that Larson was involved in the Terminator: the star of Genisys, Emilia Clarke, the role of the actress of Game of Thrones has finally landed Solo: a history of Star Wars. Larson seems to be better for lack of the last two movies due to the fact that these functions have been of short duration, but if Larson was given the main role in the new Star Wars trilogy would have been huge. But then she has been cast in Captain Marvel?

With this new YouTube channel, maybe we will have more information about the professional life of the Larson, and perhaps what is seen as the process of obtaining the functions of a well-known actress like Brie Larson. Stay tuned.

