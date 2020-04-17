Environment, economy, policy : after the crisis what is the change ?

The worst or the best ?Edgar Morin Emmanuel Macron, philosophers, politicians, writers, economists compare the crisis of the coronavirus to a warning shot and call for a humanism that is regenerated, a return to the essential. But what will be there, with the economic recession that will follow, the fight for the climate ? The Nobel Prize in economics in 2019, Esther Duflo, researcher in political science and a member of the intergovernmental panel on climate change (Ipcc) François Gemenne and the historian of the crises Pierre Bezbakh intend for us two possible scenarios.

The worst : closing and passéisme

The plague, wrote Camus, can come and leave without the hearts of men be changed.” It is this fear of the researcher François Gemenne : “It takes time for a crisis to have an impact on the mentalities. Everything leads us to believe that this time of reflection is not taken. Our rulers, to fight against the coming crisis, rely already on the fossil and will help the air. The climate will pass to the second plan. “For proof, the stimulus-american – 2000 billions of dollars promised by the Trump – aims primarily to support the industries fossil. Same in China or in Canada. “After the pandemic, ensures François Gemenne, what are the old polluting industries that we are going to put on an artificial respirator. “Due to the” dependency trail ” : an economic law which would state that out of fear, after a crisis, we ceased all innovation in order to reproduce what we did before. However, in France, for a euro of subsidy invested in renewable energy, two are today in the fossil. The recession, a very bad news for the ecology, contrary to what any would lead you to believe today – a fall of greenhouse gas emissions, decreased levels of fine particles, canals of Venice if pure thought to see swimming dolphins. “The recession is dramatic for the poor countries, and precarious in general, continues François Gemenne. You have to think global. In France, we must eat less meat, not in Sierra Leone. African, asian are going to suffer, they will need growth and will try anything to improve their lot, which is normal, and so much the worse for the weather… ” As to the French, will they have learned how to consume less during the confinement ? Nothing is less sure. After any crisis, there is a rebound effect. Who will not want to take the plane, back into the store, at a restaurant ? “I was more optimistic before the crisis, laments the researcher. Before we look at the new climate, valuable time will have been lost, including the cancellation of international conferences capitals.

The best : solidarity and innovation

“This crisis leaves everything flat, assures Esther Duflo. We have been made aware of our fragility. We felt, not just thought, that it was necessary to change the model : to be in solidarity, to accept certain constraints, to take care of the nature, and end the taboo of growth, which is a means and not an end in itself. In the end, it is our well-being and the preservation of the planet. This should be built into the GDP. “All social classes are affected, of the cashiers of the supermarket at the prince Charles. And all, acknowledges François Gemenne, ” not only to listen to the scientists, but realize that they can change the way of life in a record time “. The fear would make it wise ? Pierre Bezbakh, historian of the crises, ensures that the shock of the double crisis, economic and health that we live in will be comparable, in terms of emotional impact, to the black plague of the Fourteenth century : “Our survival is no longer acquired. Before the crisis, people were not opposed to the idea of doing well, but they were struggling to represent the utility, because they weren’t fragile. We come out of this illusion of control. This leads to a shift of our global economic model. When it is backs to the wall, it is. “And rejoice that the new model is already there, drawn by the renewable energies, NGOS, Greta Thunberg :” We know the path to follow. ”

According to the historian, what awaits us if we do not change, this is nothing less than the fall of Rome : “in The Third century,” says Pierre Bezbakh, the Romans have passed through a monetary crisis after which they would have wanted to live as before, and collapsed. While in the Fourteenth , in addition to an agricultural crisis, we had the black death : feudalism was destroyed, the Renaissance is born… ” With his qualities and his defects, that we pay today : the idea of a man supremely powerful. To see the titles of the newspapers, the declarations of each other, we leave the model of success in the u.s., big car of the ” self-made man “, for a model of supportive care, care of others and of nature. “This crisis has opened to the suffering of other countries, think of Esther Duflo. We look at South Korea, compared to the Iranians or Italians. This international solidarity was sorely lacking in the fight for the climate. “François Gemenne recognizes a change in the paradigm the usual :” It is true that we have acted very supportive with this enclosure : it was, and it is remarkable, agreed to stop our whole economy to save all of the elderly and vulnerable. “As if, deep down, we were already ready, before the crisis, to change.

© Screenshot : press

Images of Nasa (January-February) show a dramatic decline in pollution in China due to lower activities due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

But how to combine solidarity, respect for the planet and fight against the recession ? Emmanuel Macron speaks of relocation. Thus, less transport. And, hopefully, new innovations for less pollution once these industries back in France, with a population that is health conscious. “In China, provides Esther Duflo, there is no matter what you say ecological awareness. India, which didn’t seem to notice, is also in the process of change. “The citizens expect politicians to act, and quickly, now :” In the 30s, Roosevelt had had a lot of trouble to impose his New Deal, explains Pierre Bezbakh. Trump, himself, had no problem getting his 2000 billion. It expects States to intervene. It’s up to us to demand that our rulers, be it for the climate. “Yes, but, are we ready to act ? Yes, assures Esther Duflo : “Contrary to the claims of most economists, people change. Their habits, their tastes are not fixed. They adopt new behaviors quite quickly. After these few weeks, we can hope that they have taken the taste to consume less. Therefore, pollute less. “The resources are there, ideas, new habits. “And,” acknowledges François Gemenne, it is true that one could also have time to reflect. Because the recession is going to last a long time. “For the worst and thus, hopefully, the best.